Nikkei rises to one-week high after BOJ keeps policy steady
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
Feb 23 Canara Bank Ltd
* Says dilution of the bank’s stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd
* Says investment/merchant bankers have been empanelled by bank for dilution of 13.45 percent shares of Can Fin Homes Source text: (bit.ly/2lO1Eb5) Further company coverage:
June 16 Taiwan's State-run Chang Hwa Bank , the ninth-largest bank by assets:
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA