MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Canara Bank Ltd
* Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance & Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance
* Life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance to be available to Dhanlaxmi bank customers Source text: [Private life insurance company Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, the only Company in India selling products exclusively through banks today announced that it has entered into an alliance with Dhanlaxmi Bank. All the life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance would be made available to customers of Dhanlaxmi Bank and would be sold by the licensed staff of the bank.] Further company coverage:
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing