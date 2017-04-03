RPT-Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 3 Cancer Genetics Inc
* Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Mendel.ai announce strategic partnership enabling artificial intelligence in precision medicine to drive personalized treatment and accelerate clinical trial matching for cancer care
* Cancer Genetics - expect that initial partners will be using Mendel.ai system during Q2 of 2017 with wider rollout through Q3 and Q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.