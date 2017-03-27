March 27 CANCOM SE:
* Shows a new record level with strong business results and topping the one billion mark in
revenues in 2016
* FY revenue rose 9.7 percent to 1.023 billion euros ($1.11 billion)
* FY EBITDA rose 15.5 percent to 72.9 million euros
* FY consolidated group EBIT: 51.3 million euros (plus 24.8 percent; 2015: 41.1 million
euros)
* Earnings per share from continuing operations of CANCOM SE also reached a new record level
at 2.11 euro after 1.99 euro in 2015
* Has decided to extend agreement with CEO and founder Klaus Weinmann for an additional five
years
