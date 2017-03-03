BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
March 2 Canfor Corp:
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
* Canfor Corp - may purchase for cancellation up to 6.6 million common shares of co or abou 5% of 132,804,543 shares outstanding as of March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest