April 19 Nikkei:

* Canon Inc probably saw its group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter to about 80 billion yen - Nikkei

* Canon Inc's sales apparently grew 20 percent to just over 950 billion yen for the January-March quarter - Nikkei

* Canon Inc is now seen posting a 20% boost in operating profit to about 270 billion yen for full year through December, up from previous forecast - Nikkei

* Canon Inc sales are expected to rise 20 percent to 4.2 trillion yen or so, for the full year through December - Nikkei