April 5 CANTARGIA AB:

* CANTARGIA RECEIVES AN INTENTION TO GRANT NOTICE IN EUROPE FOR ITS CAN04 PRODUCT CANDIDATE

* PATENT, WHEN GRANTED, PROVIDES PROTECTION OF CAN04 IN EUROPE UNTIL 2035

* ADDITION TO EUROPE, CANTARGIA HAS SUBMITTED PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR CAN04 IN SEVERAL OTHER TERRITORIES, INCLUDING UNITED STATES, JAPAN AND CHINA

* SUBMITTED PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR CAN04 IN SEVERAL OTHER TERRITORIES, INCLUDING UNITED STATES, JAPAN AND CHINA