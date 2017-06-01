Senate to release health bill at 0930 EDT/1330 GMT Thursday -senators
WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Republicans plan to release their version of health care reform legislation at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, two senators said.
June 1 CANTARGIA AB:
* CANTARGIA OBTAINS PATENT APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR THERAPY AGAINST IL1RAP IN ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA
* PROVIDES PROTECTION UNTIL 2030 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision