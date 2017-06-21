June 21 CANTARGIA AB:

* CANTARGIA RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE IN THE US FOR THE CAN04 PATENT APPLICATION

* PATENT APPLICATION, NO. 15/255,585, FOR WHICH USPTO HAS GRANTED NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE REFERS TO COMPANY'S CAN04 PRODUCT CANDIDATE

* PATENT PROVIDES PROTECTION IN UNITED STATES UNTIL 2035.