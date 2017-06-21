BRIEF-CohBar announces private placement offering
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
June 21 CANTARGIA AB:
* CANTARGIA RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE IN THE US FOR THE CAN04 PATENT APPLICATION
* PATENT APPLICATION, NO. 15/255,585, FOR WHICH USPTO HAS GRANTED NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE REFERS TO COMPANY'S CAN04 PRODUCT CANDIDATE
* PATENT PROVIDES PROTECTION IN UNITED STATES UNTIL 2035. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
* Roche receives fda approval for fourth-generation hiv combination antigen-antibody assay --allowing detection of infection with high sensitivity and specificity
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds new quotes, details throughout)