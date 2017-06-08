GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
June 8 Cantel Medical Corp:
* Cantel Medical reports financial results for the third quarter ended April 30, 2017
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $192.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.8 million
* Cantel Medical Corp says "we expect further restructuring costs to occur in Q4 of fiscal 2017"
* Cantel Medical Corp says order intake remained strong in q3, and backlog ended at record level for fourth consecutive quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.
BENGALURU, June 22 Gold prices climbed on Thursday as an easing U.S. dollar flattened U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in nearly a decade. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,251.91 per ounce at 0120 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent in the previous session, its largest intra-day percentage change since June 6. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.6 percent to $1,253.10 per ounce. * The U.S. Treasury yield curve