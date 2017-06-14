BRIEF-Kuwait's Sanam Real Estate posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
June 14 (Reuters) -
* Cantor Fitzgerald expands healthcare equity research team with addition of Louise Chen and Travis Steed
* Cantor Fitzgerald -Chen is joining firm from Guggenheim Securities, where she launched and led specialty pharmaceuticals research vertical
* Cantor Fitzgerald - Steed is joining firm from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was VP in equity research, focusing on medical supplies & devices Source text for Eikon:
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.