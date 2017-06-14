June 14 (Reuters) -

* Cantor Fitzgerald expands healthcare equity research team with addition of Louise Chen and Travis Steed

* Cantor Fitzgerald -Chen is joining firm from Guggenheim Securities, where she launched and led specialty pharmaceuticals research vertical

* Cantor Fitzgerald - Steed is joining firm from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was VP in equity research, focusing on medical supplies & devices Source text for Eikon: