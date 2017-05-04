BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates
May 4 Canyon Services Group Inc:
* Canyon reports first quarter 2017 results
* Canyon Services Group Inc says net income for q1 2017 of $1.6 million, compared to a net loss of $20.6 million in q1 2016
* Qtrly adjusted per share-diluted $0.09
* Q1 revenue $144.8 million versus $71.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.