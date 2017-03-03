March 3 Canyon Services Group Inc
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and
provides update on capital program
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Adding $25.6 million to 2017 capital spending plans
* Do anticipate that 2016's cost structure will begin to see
inflationary pressures in 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.13, revenue view c$77.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says q4 revenue $80.2 million versus $93.9 million in q4
2015
* Canyon services group - recent improvement in commodity
prices introduced potential for higher activity levels and
further price increases for services in 2017
