UPDATE 1-Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
March 20 Cap XX Ltd:
* H1 revenue fell 18 percent to A$1.35 million
* HY total revenue of A$1.35m was down 18 pct on corresponding half year
* Trading performance for year ending 30 June 2016 should be in line with current market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd
* ATOS WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GENCI WITH ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN THE WORLD