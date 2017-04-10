April 10 CAPE ES Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 20.5 million shares to merge with Chemtros, a pharma company

* Merger ratio is 1 : 4.7050021 between the company and Chemtros

* The co will survive and Chemtros will be dissolved after merger

* Merger effective date is Sep. 1

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/bmE46E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)