BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says Zhuguang Group entered into SP agreement
* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal
May 31 CAPELLI SA:
* ANNOUNCES BOND ISSUE OF EUR 22 MILLION
* WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS, THESE BONDS ARE ADMITTED TO THE MARCHE LIBRE OF EURONEXT PARIS
* COUPON SET AT 6.25PCT Source text: bit.ly/2seb1kG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
OTTAWA, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.