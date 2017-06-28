U.S. office vacancy rate flat in second quarter - Reis
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
June 28 CAPELLI SA:
* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 10.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS MID-TERM REVENUE TO BE EUR 300 MILLION
* AS AT JUNE 26, 2017, CUMULATIVE BACKLOG AMOUNTED TO EUR 218.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
* Says bank had exposure on 8 accounts that reserve bank of india advised to initiate insolvency resolution process
BEIJING, June 29 Global coordination is important as the world economy undergoes changes, including the latest increase in U.S. interest rates earlier this month, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said ahead of a G20 summit of leaders in July.