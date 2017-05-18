BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
May 18 Capelli Sa:
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* UNDATED NOTES (TSSDI) ALLOW CAPELLI TO RESERVE RIGHT TO REPAY THEM AT PAR AS OF MAY 18, 2023
* UNDATED NOTES (TSSDI) WILL ENTITLE TO AN ANNUAL FIXED RATE COUPON OF 9.75 PERCENT FOR FIRST 6 YEARS Source text/ bit.ly/2qB0Wh7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Senate Democrats said they plan to slow Senate business to a crawl starting Monday evening to protest behind-the-scenes Republican work on repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.