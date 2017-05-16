BRIEF-Altaba completes name change, commences trading under new ticker‘AABA’
* Altaba completes name change; registers as investment company; commences trading under new ticker symbol ‘AABA’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 CAPERIO HOLDING AB
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 3.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 211.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 178.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altaba completes name change; registers as investment company; commences trading under new ticker symbol ‘AABA’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES FIFTH ORDER FROM FORTUNE 500 GLOBAL AGTECH LEADER
* Fy profit and total comprehensive income for the year HK$23.3 million versus HK$ 4.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: