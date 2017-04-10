April 10 Capgemini:
* Capgemini will acquire the North American operations of
Ciber, for a total price of $50 million
* Assets to be acquired include the majority of the North
American business of Ciber, covering client-focused assets,
employees and operations, with revenue of around $275 million
* Acquisition will strengthen Capgemini's presence
in the region with key Fortune 1000 clients in sectors such as
Automotive, Telecom and Media sectors, Capgemini says in a
statement
* Says deal likely to be accretive to EPS
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)