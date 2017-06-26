BRIEF-Nine Entertainment Co announces impact of changes to licence fees
* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between $200m and $210m
June 26 Capgemini
* NEW £15 MILLION AGREEMENT WITH HOUSE OF FRASER
* THREE-YEAR DEAL WILL PLACE CAPGEMINI AT THE HEART OF THE RETAILER’S IT ECOSYSTEM, BUILDING ON A SEVEN-YEAR RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BOTH COMPANIES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between $200m and $210m
* Advises that company has no financial exposure to Ten Network Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting