May 3 Capio
* Q1 net sales mln SEK 3,914 (3,603)
* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) mln SEK 342 (296) and margin
8.7 pct (8.2), EBITDA increased by 15.5 pct
* Q1 organic sales growth 3.3 pct (3.7) and total sales
growth 8.6 pct (3.6)
* Reuters poll: Capio Q1 net sales were seen at 3.88
billion, EBITDA at SEK 334 million
* Says in France aim this year is to keep EBITA margin flat
and in a longer perspective increase margins despite tough
pricing environment
* Says acquisitions made have margins above group average
and will contribute positively to margin development in 2017 and
will gradually be enhanced further by synergies
* Says acquisition activity is expected to continue
