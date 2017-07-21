FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Capio Q2 EBIT, organic growth below forecasts
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 21, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Capio Q2 EBIT, organic growth below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Capio AB (Publ)

* Q2 organic sales growth 0.5 pct (4.0)

* Q2 operating result (EBIT) MSEK 108 (157)

* Reuters poll: Capio Q2 organic sales growth seen at 2.3 percent, adjusted EBIT at SEK 144 million

* Says in Germany fewer working days compared to 2016 combined with cancellations of planned surgeries at the end of the quarter, burden growth and margins in Q2 2017. This is seen as a temporary drop in volume growth and is expected to recover during the second half of 2017

* Says for full year 2017 our expectation is to reach a group EBITDA growth exceeding 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.