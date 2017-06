March 24 Capio AB (Publ)

* Says to acquire a German eye specialist clinic in Bremen

* Says net sales in 2016 were EUR 9.6 mln

* Says enterprise value, i.e. purchase price plus acquired net debt, is approximately EUR 10 mln, corresponding to about SEK 95 mln

* Says acquisition also includes an agreed possible future earn-out of maximum EUR 3 mln based on future financial performance