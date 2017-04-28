April 28 Capio AB (Publ)
* Says Capio S:t Goran's hospital wins competition law case
in Patent and Market Court of Appeal
* Says this ruling cannot be appealed, and thus case is
closed
* Says the procurement at issue, for clinical physiology
services such as physiological tests for sleep apnea and stress
echocardiography, took place during 2008 and was completely
separate from the hospital’s main contract
with the Stockholm County Council (SCC)
* Says in 2013 the Swedish Competition Authority filed a
claim with the Stockholm District Court to contest the
subcontract. The District Court's judgment was
delivered in December 2015. The court partially upheld the
Competition Authority's claim and ordered Capio S:t Gorans
Sjukhus to pay a fine of 1.1 MSEK
