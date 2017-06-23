BRIEF-Alitalia says non-binding bids for airline, assets due July 21
* will invite selected bidders on June 26 to airline's data room, non-binding bids due by July 21 at latest Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
June 23 Capita Plc:
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
* Capita plc says transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other approvals and completion is expected in Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 23 US bankers say the summer may be busier than usual for sponsor-driven mergers and acquisitions, which would be good news for loan investors clamoring for leveraged buyouts to provide opportunities to put money to work.
