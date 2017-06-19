June 19 (Reuters) - Capital Appreciation Limited

* Condensed Audited Results For The Year Ended 31 March 2017

* ‍African Resonance FY EBITDA up 74 percent, total comprehensive income up 150 percent​

* ‍Synthesis FY EBITDA up 51 percent, total comprehensive income up 47 percent​

* ‍Capprec board is cautiously confident about growth prospects of group for year ahead​