BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Capital & Counties Properties Plc
* Final dividend 1 pence per share
* Total dividend 1.5 pence per share
* Despite macro- economic uncertainty, london is one of great cities of world; desirable as a retail destination and residential location - Chairman
* FY EPRA net asset value per share of 340 pence versus 361 pence year ago
* Are confident in strength of our two prime london assets and are well positioned to deliver long-term value creation - Chairman
* FY net rental income 81.5 million stg versus 74.9 million stg year ago
* FY property market value 3.71 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago
* At Earls Court, first phase of demolition is now complete, de-risking site and preparing land for future development - CEO
* Weakened sentiment in residential market, particularly in H1, led to a valuation decline at Earls Court properties of 20 percent to £1.1 billion - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14