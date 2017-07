July 21 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc :

* Interim dividend 0.5 pence per share

* ‍HY EPRA NAV adjusted marginally by 0.1 pct to 339.1 pence per share (Dec 2016: 339.6 pence)​

* HY total property value 3.5 bln stg, up 0.2 pct (like-for-like) (Dec 2016: 3.7 bln stg)​

* HY ‍equity attributable to owners of parent 2.8 bln stg (Dec 2016: 2.8 bln)​