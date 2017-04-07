BRIEF-Orey Antunes FY net result swings to loss of 12.8 mln euros
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
April 7 Capital & Counties Properties Plc
* Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million
* Venues sold to consortium of German institutional investors
* Consortium includes Bayerische Versorgungskammer, Versicherungskammer Bayern, DFI European Value Add Fund
* Consortium advised by Deutsche Finance Intl and Yoo Capital, as UK co-investor; CAPCO advised by Rothschild and CBRE
* Following disposal, CAPCO's pro-forma LTV as at 31 December 2016 decreases from 23 percent to 17 percent
* After repayment of £50 million debt, working capital adjustments and transaction-related costs, net proceeds are £229 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision
SHANGHAI, June 16 China must resist "erroneous" ideas such as privatisation and strengthen the role of the Communist Party in publicly owned firms, the head of the country's state asset regulator said in remarks published on Friday.