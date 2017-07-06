MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Capital First Ltd
* Gets members' nod to raise funds through issue of securities
* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs in one or more tranches
* Gets members' nod for increase in borrowing limits upto INR 300 billion over and above aggregate of paid-up capital and free reserves of co Source text - (bit.ly/2usEkRv) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing