April 10 Capital First Ltd
Capital First to consider and approve the private placement of rated, listed, secured/ unsecured/ perpetual, redeemable, non‐convertible securities

Capital First Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 13, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Private Placement of Rated, Listed, Secured/ Unsecured/ Perpetual, Redeemable, Non‐Convertible securities in the nature of Debentures to be listed on the Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.