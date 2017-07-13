FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Mining responds to Sydney Morning Herald article
July 13, 2017 / 3:46 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Capital Mining responds to Sydney Morning Herald article

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Capital Mining Ltd :

* Article published by the Sydney Morning Herald erroneously classifies payments to Chapmans Limited as directors’ fees

* Responds to media articles

* Capital Mining says both Dykes and Dunlop are directors of Chapmans Limited and all payments have been disclosed in capital’s financial statements

* "The Australian Financial Review incorrectly states the total director’s fees"

* Reiterate that they have at all times complied with obligations relating to continuous disclosure, including remuneration disclosures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

