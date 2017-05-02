WRAPUP 4-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
May 2 Capital Oil Plc:
* Q1 loss before tax of 24.3 million naira versus loss of 10.8 million naira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 205.5 million naira versus 283.7 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2qnQ0Wu Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.