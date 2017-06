March 15 Capital One Financial Corp:

* Capital One Financial Corp - Feb domestic credit card net-charge off rate 5.09 percent versus. 4.91 percent in January

* Capital One Financial Corp - Feb auto net-charge off rate 1.62 percent versus. 2.14 percent in January

* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day delinquency rate for auto 5.42 percent at Feb end versus. 6.15 percent at Jan end

* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day delinquency rate for domestic credit card 4.04 percent at Feb end versus. 6.15 percent at Jan end