June 15 Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April

* Capital One Financial Corp - May auto net charge-offs rate 1.41‍​ percent versus 1.93 percent in April

* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for domestic credit card ‍​3.47 percent at May end versus 3.51 percent at April end

* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for auto 5.47 percent at May end versus 5.15 percent at April end