CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 15 Capital One Financial Corp
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
* Capital One Financial Corp - May auto net charge-offs rate 1.41 percent versus 1.93 percent in April
* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for domestic credit card 3.47 percent at May end versus 3.51 percent at April end
* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for auto 5.47 percent at May end versus 5.15 percent at April end Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ruAGc7) Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)