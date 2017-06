April 25 Capital One Financial Corp-

* Capital One reports first quarter 2017 net income of $810 million, or $1.54 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $1.75 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.54

* Q1 revenue $6.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.66 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net charge-offs of $1.5 billion