BRIEF-Rikard Josefson named new CEO of Avanza
* JOHAN PROM WILL CONTINUE AS CEO UNTIL JOSEFSON TAKES OVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 Capital One Financial Corp
* Capital One's CCAR capital plan receives conditional non-objection from the federal reserve
* Capital One Financial Corp says expects to maintain current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share
* Capital One Financial Corp says expects to repurchase up to $1.85 billion of shares of common stock through end of q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JOHAN PROM WILL CONTINUE AS CEO UNTIL JOSEFSON TAKES OVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says announced that it has agreed to sell its entire remaining stake in Visma, together with a smaller stake from Cinven
* Says UK revenue expectations for current year are raised to some 80 mln stg