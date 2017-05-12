BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 12 CAPITAL PARK SA
* Q1 REVENUE 29.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 24.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 45.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF 84.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 19.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says IVL Finance Limited appointed Pinank Shah as its CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into trs agreements with mufg in relation to trs transaction