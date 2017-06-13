BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions: repeat order of Hiddn SafeDisk from Dutch government
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT
June 13 CAPITAL PARK SA:
* TO ISSUE UP TO 90,000 BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 100.00 EUROS EACH
* TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF BONDS ISSUE TO BE NOT HIGHER THAN 9.0 MILLION EUROS
* TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF BONDS ISSUE TO BE NOT HIGHER THAN 9.0 MILLION EUROS

* BONDS TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO NOT MORE THAN 149 ENTITIES
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and from MSCI's decision. The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.