BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 12 Capital Power Corp:
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
* Capital Power is reaffirming its 2017 AFFO guidance of $320 million to $365 million
* Capital Power Corp -deal for U.S. $441 million
* Capital Power Corp - to acquire Decatur Power Holdings LLC, which owns Decatur Energy Center from an affiliate of LS Power Equity Partners III
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition will be financed by net proceeds raised through subscription receipt offering
* Acquisition further supports company's 7pct annual dividend growth guidance for 2017 and 2018
* Capital Power - acquisition is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by an estimated $43 million in first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition is expected be accretive by 18 cents per share reflecting a 6pct increase over first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition is expected to be neutral to earnings per share
* Capital Power - balance of acquisition to be financed through debt using temporary expansion of co's bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.