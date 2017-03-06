March 6 Capital & Regional Plc

* Unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, ilford from a Meyer Bergman Fund for £78 million

* Acquisition will be funded from group's existing cash resources

* Acquisition will also be funded from group's new seven year debt facility of £39 million

* Total final consideration will involve a small adjustment for working capital amounts to be agreed shortly after completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: