BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp Inc to pay $0.25 special dividend
* Clifton Bancorp Inc - declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about July 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 UniCredit:
* Capital Research and Management Company held 5.07 percent of Italy's biggest bank by assets on April 25, according to a filing published by the Italian market watchdog on Friday
* The Los Angeles-based fund previously held a stake in UniCredit of 4.09 percent as of March 2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* HFF arranges $125 million refinancing for a high-quality retail center in El segundo, CA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces public offering of additional shares of common stock