BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
May 22 Capitala Finance Corp
* Capitala Finance Corp. announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022
* Capitala Finance Corp - notes are expected to be listed on Nasdaq capital market and to trade thereon within 30 days of original issue date
* Capitala Finance Corp says expects to use a portion of net proceeds to redeem all of outstanding indebtedness under its 7.125% fixed-rate notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.