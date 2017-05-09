BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement
* Alliance Data Systems says co, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, other lenders - SEC filing
May 9 Capitala Finance Corp
* Capitala Finance Corp. announces offering of notes
* Capitala Finance says expects to use net proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of outstanding indebtedness under its 7.125% fixed-rate notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Data Systems says co, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, other lenders - SEC filing
* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
* Board of directors has authorized and declared a special cash dividend of approximately $92.8 million in aggregate