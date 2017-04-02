BRIEF-Pacific Current Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 Capitaland Ltd :
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of subsidiaries not expected to have any material impact on eps of capitaland group for financial year ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.
* Very Substantial Acquisition In Relation To The Purchase Of 50 Boeing Aircraft