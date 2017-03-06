BRIEF-SRV with new EUR 100 million syndicated credit facility
* NEW EUR 100 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY FOR SRV GROUP PLC
March 6 Capitaland Limited
* Proposed Divestment Of Serviced Residence Properties To Ascott Residence Trust
* Announces divestment of serviced residence properties to dbs trustee limited, as trustee of ascott residence trust
* Divests Citadines Michel Hamburg, Germany for a cash consideration of eur 29.7 million
* Divests Citadines City Centre Frankfurt, Germany for a cash consideration of eur 35.7 million
* Completion of proposed divestments is expected to take place in may 2017
* Proposed divestments not expected to have any material impact on nta of Capitaland Group for fy ending 31 dec 2017
* Hamburg divestment to be carried out by sale by vendor to purchaser of 94% equity interest in citadines investments b.v.
* Frankfurt divestment to be carried out by sale by vendor to purchaser of 94% equity interest in Citadines (Netherlands) B.V. ("Cnbv")
* Upon completion, cnbv and cibv will cease to be wholly owned subsidiaries of Capitaland
* Completion of proposed divestments is expected to take place in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Nearly $30 million of funds stolen from scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was used to buy jewelry for the prime minister's wife, including a rare 22-carat pink diamond set in a necklace, according to the latest filings by the U.S. Justice Department in a civil lawsuit.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited (ICBC Macau) at 'A' and Banco OCBC Weng Hang, S.A. (BWH) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of the Macao banks. Fitch views Macao's short-term banking secto