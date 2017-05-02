May 2 Capitaland Commercial Trust :

* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter

* Agreed value of one george street of S$1,183.2 million or S$2,650 per square foot (psf) based on building’s net lettable area

* CCT is expected to recognise an estimated gain of S$84.6 million on the divestment of the property on a 50.0 pct basis