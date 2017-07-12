BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate

1 Min Read
July 13 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Capitaland Limited
* Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park
* estimated cost of project (including cost of property) is approximately s$1.82 billion
* Capitaland Singapore Limited entered into a 45:45:10 joint venture with Capitaland Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co
* JV to invest in redevelopment of Golden Shoe Car Park into an integrated development
* deal not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for financial year ending 31 December 2017.