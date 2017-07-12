FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Capitaland Limited

* Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park

* estimated cost of project (including cost of property) is approximately s$1.82 billion

* Capitaland Singapore Limited entered into a 45:45:10 joint venture with Capitaland Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co

* JV to invest in redevelopment of Golden Shoe Car Park into an integrated development

* deal not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for financial year ending 31 December 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.