BRIEF-Capitaland Retail China Trust Management enters into equity interests transfer agreement
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 12:29 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Capitaland Retail China Trust Management enters into equity interests transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Capitaland Retail China Trust Management Limited :

* Proposed Divestment Of Special Purpose Vehicle Holding Capitamall Anzhen

* Entered into a conditional equity interests transfer agreement with Beijing Hualian Anzhen Business Development Co

* Estimated net gain from divestment of approximately RMB 154.6 million

* Net proceeds from divestment would be RMB 888.5 million

* Aggregate consideration payable by purchaser to acquire target SPV is approximately S$232.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

